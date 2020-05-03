Alfred James "Al" Bacon, Sr., age 71 of McQueeney, Texas passed away on April 29, 2020 of a sudden heart attack after slalom skiing at Lake McQueeney. Al was born on June 15, 1948 in Providence, Rhode Island to Alice (Collier) and Alfred Bacon. Al was a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. While at the University of Pennsylvania, Al was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and a member of the crew team in rowing. He also proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves during the Vietnam War. Al thought that his wife Debbie was the most beautiful person he had ever met, both inside and out. He knew that this was his soul mate, so much so that the couple were engaged two months later, and married within six months of knowing each other. They shared 42 and a half wonderful years together, ending all too soon with her passing. He then found new love with Mary Cone. Al owned and operated his own oil and gas company. He enjoyed active memberships in the Petroleum Club in San Antonio, a SIPES member and the Friends of Lake McQueeney Board. Al enjoyed water skiing, hunting and fishing, especially when done with family and friends. In addition to his wife Debbie, he is preceded in death by his beloved son, Alfred James "Chip" Bacon, Jr and his parents. Al is survived by his sons, Derrick Bacon and wife Joanna, and Brian Bacon and wife Alexandra; grandchildren, Austin Bacon, Caitlyn, Addisyn, Krue and Drake Bacon; new love, Mary Cone; niece and nephews, Todd, Holly and Clint, as well as other loving family members and many friends. Due to Covid – 19 restrictions, private family services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church with the Reverend Jim Craver officiating. When most restrictions are lifted, a public memorial celebration honoring Al's life will be planned in the summer. Serving as pallbearers will be Dave Gettig, Barry Harrison, Robert Vogel, John Patterson, Steve Pritchard, Riley McDavitt, Ivan Romjue, Dennis Maples and Larry Wright. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the Lake McQueeney Ski Bees, P. O. Box 658, McQueeney, Texas 78123, or the Friends of Lake McQueeney, P.O. Box 781, McQueeney, Texas 78123. Friends and family are encouraged and invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.