Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED KNIPPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED KNIPPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED KNIPPA Obituary

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Alfred Knippa, age 77, passed away on October 16, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. He retired from Kelly AFB after 30 years of service as an Aircraft Mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and daughter, Juliet Marie Knippa. Alfred is survived by wife, Elizabeth Abundis Knippa; daughters, Rose Marie Knippa and Elizabeth "Lisa" Knippa; brother, Martin Lou Knippa Jr; grandson, Preston Knippa Giraldez; and nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -