|
|
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Alfred Knippa, age 77, passed away on October 16, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. He retired from Kelly AFB after 30 years of service as an Aircraft Mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and daughter, Juliet Marie Knippa. Alfred is survived by wife, Elizabeth Abundis Knippa; daughters, Rose Marie Knippa and Elizabeth "Lisa" Knippa; brother, Martin Lou Knippa Jr; grandson, Preston Knippa Giraldez; and nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019