Alfred Kreusel born 25 July 1923 passed away 19 February 2020 at age 96.Survived by Lorene LeGrande Kreusel married 70 years 10 months.
Three children: Dorothy Kreusel Averitte (Glen), Roy Kreusel (Chris) and Rex Kreusel.
Grandchildren-Molly Averitte, Marsha Averitte Unruh (Tim), Karl Kreusel (Caroline), Katherine (Nick),and Kurt Kreusel, Matthew (Hannah), Laura Kreusel Morris (Josh), Joel Kreusel, Joshua Kreusel (Lauren), Andrew Kreusel (Audrey), and Sarah, Nathanael, Samuel, James, and Hannah Kreusel.
Great-Grandchildren:Charlie Wolfenberger, Natalie, Baylie, Caleb and Paislie Morris, Bryson and Aniston Kreusel, Tyson and Emmitt Kreusel, Saylor Kreusel, Kaylee and Kenadee LaChapelle and Nolan Kreusel, Jacob Kreusel.
Special daughters - Angie Jasik Kreusel and Becky Duke Kreusel.Preceding In death by parents Louis and Amelia Keller Kreusel and Siblings - Louis (Agnes), Emil, Frank, Gertrude Kreusel Hurt, Floraetta Kreusel Chestnut.
Survived by sister Betty Lee Kreusel Aramendia (Ted), Joy Kreusel (sister-in-law), and Kenneth Chestnut (brother-in-law).
Al retired from Lackland AFB as a dental lab technician. A member of Hermann Sons Anton Wenzel Lodge and at various times belonged to Anglers Club ,Moose Lodge. He loved to attend Halletsville Fiddle contest and Lakehills Cajun Festval. He really loved to dance to country and Cajun music and waltzes. Private Services will be in Arlington Tx at a later time.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020