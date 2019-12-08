San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Burden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Lionel Burden


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Lionel Burden Obituary

Alfred Lionel Burden, Jr., M.D., age 85, passed away December 4, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born April 14, 1934, to Dovie Armstrong and Alfred Lionel Burden, Sr. in Ballinger, Texas, and moved to San Antonio in 1937. He married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Elizabeth Smith, at Grove Ave. Church of Christ on May 26, 1956. A graduate of Peacock Military Academy, he attended Abilene Christian College and graduated from Baylor Univ. College of Medicine in 1958 as an M.D. A Captain in the Army Reserves Medical Corps until 1965, he was deployed to Gorgas Memorial Hospital, Panama Canal Zone. He opened his Ophthalmology practice in the Nix Professional Bldg in 1965. A life-long time member of the church of Christ, Dr. Burden served as an elder, teacher, song leader and preacher. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth Smith, daughters Shari Hughes (Hal); Cynthia Hackney (Rod); and Susan Stricklin (Sam); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, and the Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. in the Porter Loring North Chapel.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now