Alfred Lionel Burden, Jr., M.D., age 85, passed away December 4, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born April 14, 1934, to Dovie Armstrong and Alfred Lionel Burden, Sr. in Ballinger, Texas, and moved to San Antonio in 1937. He married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Elizabeth Smith, at Grove Ave. Church of Christ on May 26, 1956. A graduate of Peacock Military Academy, he attended Abilene Christian College and graduated from Baylor Univ. College of Medicine in 1958 as an M.D. A Captain in the Army Reserves Medical Corps until 1965, he was deployed to Gorgas Memorial Hospital, Panama Canal Zone. He opened his Ophthalmology practice in the Nix Professional Bldg in 1965. A life-long time member of the church of Christ, Dr. Burden served as an elder, teacher, song leader and preacher. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth Smith, daughters Shari Hughes (Hal); Cynthia Hackney (Rod); and Susan Stricklin (Sam); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, and the Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. in the Porter Loring North Chapel.
