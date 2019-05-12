|
January 13, 1933 - May 7, 2019
Alfred P. Landin, Jr., 86, went to be with his Lord on May 7, 2019. Alfred was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 13, 1933 to Alfredo and Maria Cortez.
Alfred was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Kelly AFB after 30 +years. He was an avid golfer, bowler, enjoyed going to the beach, the lake, spending time with his family and outdoor activities.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Victoria; brothers: Manuel and Jesse.
He is survived by his children: Alfred Landin III and daughter- in-law Mary Helen, and Diana Alonzo and son- in- law Joseph ; grandchildren: Alfred Landin IV and wife Mandy, Victoria Mendez, Anthony Landin, Angela Landin, Amanda Alonzo, Andre Alonzo; 7 great-grand children: Alfred V, Lauren, Elisa, Vincent, Jaedyn, Matthew, Joseph.
Visitation will be held at Roy Akers on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Agnes, with interment to follow at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019