Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Urrabazo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Urrabazo


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Urrabazo Obituary
January 9, 1928 - August 18, 2019
First Sergeant Alfred Urrabazo, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, entered into eternal rest on August, 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Alfred was born in D'Hanis, Texas on January 9, 1928. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Socorro Urrabazo, parents Jose & Juanita Urrabazo, son Alfred Urrabazo Jr., siblings Paul, Joe, Johnny, Santos, Antonia, Florencia, and Guadalupe. He is survived by his daughters Sandra Urrabazo-Busanet (Juan) and JoAnn Ludwig, sons Spencer Urrabazo (Elida), Paul Urrabazo (Minerva), Oscar Hernandez (Esther), Larry Hernandez (Joe), and sister Mary Oliva. Alfred was blessed with twelve grandchildren Veronica (Lee), Vanessa, Samantha (Lyle), Sidney (Richard), David, Daniel, Sara, Paul James, Stephanie, Joshua, Ashley, Eric, and Daniella, 7 great grand-children, 2 great great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alfred joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1944 and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 44 years of combined service through World War II, Cold War, Korean War, and Vietnam War. He earned many medals of honor for having served above and beyond the call of duty. In his last assignment, he proudly served the 433rd Airlift Wing, also known as the "Alamo Wing", where he often quoted his favorite saying, "Us Airmen never die, we just take a long flight to heaven." He indeed took a long and blessed flight of ninety-one years.



During his years as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force, he joined the Via Metropolitan Transit Company where he worked for many years as a bus driver before retiring in 1992. He was a lifetime active member of the Amalgamated Transit Union 694 until his death. During his tenure, he also held the seat of union president for a period of time. His goal was to pave the way for drivers behind him ensuring great working conditions and fair and just treatment.

Other organizations that he proudly belonged to were the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion.

Above his lifetime careers, Alfred had a deep love for his family. "Papo" was everyone's favorite and friends of kids and grandkids also called him Papo. He loved to tell stories of growing up in D'Hanis with his parents and siblings. His favorite stories to tell were of the good 'ol Air Force days as an Airman. He never ran out of stories and always had a new one that no one had heard. Papo was the life of the party and could always be found on the dance floor, no matter the song. He had a heart of gold, willing to help anyone with anything anytime. He always had the best advice and greatest words of wisdom and in his own words, "Life is sweet. Life is short. Live a good and happy life."

First Sergeant Alfred Urrabazo, the best Dad and most wonderful Papo will be dearly missed by many. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.

Services will begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Home North with a viewing at 5:00 p.m. and rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX followed by interment with full military honors at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 360 Veterans' Association (360va.org).
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now