January 9, 1928 - August 18, 2019
First Sergeant Alfred Urrabazo, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, entered into eternal rest on August, 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Alfred was born in D'Hanis, Texas on January 9, 1928. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Socorro Urrabazo, parents Jose & Juanita Urrabazo, son Alfred Urrabazo Jr., siblings Paul, Joe, Johnny, Santos, Antonia, Florencia, and Guadalupe. He is survived by his daughters Sandra Urrabazo-Busanet (Juan) and JoAnn Ludwig, sons Spencer Urrabazo (Elida), Paul Urrabazo (Minerva), Oscar Hernandez (Esther), Larry Hernandez (Joe), and sister Mary Oliva. Alfred was blessed with twelve grandchildren Veronica (Lee), Vanessa, Samantha (Lyle), Sidney (Richard), David, Daniel, Sara, Paul James, Stephanie, Joshua, Ashley, Eric, and Daniella, 7 great grand-children, 2 great great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alfred joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1944 and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 44 years of combined service through World War II, Cold War, Korean War, and Vietnam War. He earned many medals of honor for having served above and beyond the call of duty. In his last assignment, he proudly served the 433rd Airlift Wing, also known as the "Alamo Wing", where he often quoted his favorite saying, "Us Airmen never die, we just take a long flight to heaven." He indeed took a long and blessed flight of ninety-one years.
During his years as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force, he joined the Via Metropolitan Transit Company where he worked for many years as a bus driver before retiring in 1992. He was a lifetime active member of the Amalgamated Transit Union 694 until his death. During his tenure, he also held the seat of union president for a period of time. His goal was to pave the way for drivers behind him ensuring great working conditions and fair and just treatment.
Other organizations that he proudly belonged to were the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion.
Above his lifetime careers, Alfred had a deep love for his family. "Papo" was everyone's favorite and friends of kids and grandkids also called him Papo. He loved to tell stories of growing up in D'Hanis with his parents and siblings. His favorite stories to tell were of the good 'ol Air Force days as an Airman. He never ran out of stories and always had a new one that no one had heard. Papo was the life of the party and could always be found on the dance floor, no matter the song. He had a heart of gold, willing to help anyone with anything anytime. He always had the best advice and greatest words of wisdom and in his own words, "Life is sweet. Life is short. Live a good and happy life."
First Sergeant Alfred Urrabazo, the best Dad and most wonderful Papo will be dearly missed by many. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.
Services will begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Home North with a viewing at 5:00 p.m. and rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX followed by interment with full military honors at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 360 Veterans' Association (360va.org).
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019