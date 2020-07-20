1/1
ALFRED WILLIAM BUKOWSKI
1938 - 2020
Alfred William Bukowski, Sr. age 81, entered into rest Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1938 in Martinez, Texas to his beloved parents John and Mary Bukowski. He had 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Al graduated from St. Gerard's Catholic High School in 1956. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy for 2 years. Al spent most of his career with Frito-Lay Inc. where he worked for 34 years. After retiring from Frito-Lay, he worked part time at ValMark Chevrolet for 14 years.

Al was a devoted Catholic where he attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for most of his life. Al was married to the love of his life, Mary, affectionately known as Tootsie, for 63 years. He loved and was so proud of his entire family, from his own 5 children to his 16 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. He has been honored with 4 generations of his name Alfred William Bukowski. Al was loved by all that knew him. He enjoyed making people laugh with his endless jokes. His hobbies were watching his son and grandson race cars, watching sports, and fishing with his family.

Al is survived by his wife Mary (Tootsie) Story of 63 years, son Alfred Jr. (Butch) and wife Johnnie Kay, (deceased) son Michael and wife Debbie, daughter Karon DeBacker and husband Randy, son Walter (Gator) and wife Katy, daughter Carla Dyer and Husband Roger, 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister Marie Maddox, and brother Theodore Bukowski.

Al was a great man and will forever be missed. Public Visitation will take place Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will take place on July 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:30 - 09:00 PM
Zoeller Funeral Home
JUL
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
Zoeller Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
8306252349
