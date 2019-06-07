Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
Alfred Yanez Sr. Obituary
JUNE 29, 1932 - JUNE 2, 2019
Our dear dad, Alfred Yanez, Sr. was led by God to his Eternal Life in Heaven on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born June 29, 1932 to Susan and Armando Yanez. He leaves behind his children which he loved very much, Alfred Yanez, Jr, Douglas Yanez and Lorraine Davila; the mother of his children, Margaret Yanez; grand- children, Alfred Javin and Jarret Alexander; his brother, Adolph Yanez and many nephews, nieces and lots of friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. followed by the Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. Interment will follow at the Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019
