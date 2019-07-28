|
SEPTEMBER 22, 1937 - JULY 20, 2019
On the morning of July 20th, our Husband, Father and Grandfather, Alfredo Cruz passed away in his sleep. He was 81 and fought a good fight against cancer. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Asherton, Texas. Mr. Cruz retired from the U.S. Postal Service after over 35 years of Service; 20 of which he was at the Cresthaven Station. He went Home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ and with his Father, Esteban, his Mother, Fernanda Cruz, his Brother, Guadalupe Cruz and his Sister, Alicia Cruz. He is survived by his wife, Enemencia Hernandez Cruz; his sons, Alberto (Lynn) Cruz and Richard H. (Sylvia) Cruz; grandchildren, Sarah Cruz, Jessica (Frankie) Volpicella, Rachel Cruz and Jeremy (Katie) Cruz; great granddaughter, Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Viewing will begin at 6:30 P.M. followed by a Rosary to begin at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019