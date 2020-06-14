Alfredo Dominguez Jr
Alfredo Dominguez Jr., age 82 passed on June 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Juarez, Mexico to Alfredo Dominguez Sr. and Librada Solano. He joined the United States Air Force, received his citizenship and served for 24 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. He then worked as a Healthcare Administrator in San Antonio, until his retirement in 2008.

He is preceded in death by his wife Alicia Luna. He loved hunting, fishing and barbecuing!

Survivors: Children Patricia Dominguez, Alfredo Dominguez III (Siriporn), Robert Dominguez (Sandra), Step Daughters: Roberta Ann Ramirez (Jesse), Debra Martinez Casarez (Peter), Elizabeth Giovenella (Steve), Melissa L. Rodriguez (Domingo), Grandchildren, Marcus Hernandez (Shaina), Cristina Brantley (Marshall), Daniel Hernandez (Megan), Alexandra Dominguez , Rebecca Salazar, Rachel Dominguez, Jose Jesus Ramirez, Analysa Ramirez, Sophie Ramirez, Luna Giovenella, Stevie Giovenella, Julia Casarez. Great-grandchildren, Marcus, Adia, Alex, Oliver, Paige, Vincent, Isabel, Xavier, Noah.

Viewing will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to begin at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June16, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home at 9:30am followed by interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
