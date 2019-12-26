|
|
Alfredo M. Fuentes Sr., born on January 1, 1915 in Hillje, TX was called to be with The Lord on December 19, 2019 at the age of 104.
Mr. Fuentes was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran. He received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, American Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal with 1 Bronze Star. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luz and Sara Fuentes; wife, Carolina Fuentes; grandson, Jacob Lopez. He is survived by his children; Mary Lou Lopez (Martin), Julia Mata (Ed), Anita Montoya (Refugio), Beatrice Brown (Reuben), Gloria Sanchez (Lee), Alfredo Fuentes Jr. (Diann), Mary Alice Fuentes and Raymond Fuentes (Marjorie); also, 19 grandchildren, 40 great Grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; sisters, Cecilia Govea and Guadalupe Talamantez; brother, Estevan Fuentes.
The Visitation from 5:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Timothy Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 26, 2019