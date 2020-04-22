|
|
Alfredo O. Camacho, of San Antonio, Texas passed away Monday April 13, 2020. Alfredo was born February 8, 1957. He is survived by his wife Debra Camacho, sons Gregory and Erik, grandson Vincent, mom Taide Camacho, sister Patricia Bissey, brothers Alejandro and Daniel Camacho, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives whom he cherished and who loved him dearly. Esteemed by colleagues and friends, his creative talent as a graphic designer and tireless dedication in work was exceeded still by his joyful, tender and unconditionally loving devotion to his family and friends. Peaceful and sincere, he was always ready to help others with a listening heart and words of wisdom. He had a wonderful sense of humor that made you laugh out loud.
Due to social distancing requirements, attendance for services are unfortunately limited.
Live streaming will be available on Debra Camacho's Facebook page: Mass on Friday, April 24, 12:00 pm, followed by the burial ceremony at 1:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Park.
A memorial celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com for the Camacho family.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 22, 2020