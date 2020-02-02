|
|
Alice Ann Lynch passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, January 31, 2020. She was 14 days shy of reaching her 79th birthday.
Alice's life was full and rich, action packed and well-lived. All who knew her were lifted and inspired by her high energy and positive spirit, bright smile and her example of how to live a life filled with love, family and friends.
Due to the Sunday paper publishing deadline, this notice of her passing and service will be followed by a complete obituary in the coming days.
Her service will be held at 4PM on Tuesday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church downtown, followed by a reception at the San Antonio Country Club.
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020