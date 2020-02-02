San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Ann Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Ann Lynch Obituary

Alice Ann Lynch passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, January 31, 2020. She was 14 days shy of reaching her 79th birthday.

Alice's life was full and rich, action packed and well-lived. All who knew her were lifted and inspired by her high energy and positive spirit, bright smile and her example of how to live a life filled with love, family and friends.

Due to the Sunday paper publishing deadline, this notice of her passing and service will be followed by a complete obituary in the coming days.

Her service will be held at 4PM on Tuesday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church downtown, followed by a reception at the San Antonio Country Club.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now