Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Brunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Brunner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Brunner Obituary
February 18, 2019
Alice peacefully passed away on February 18th, 2019 at her home in San Antonio. She is survived by her sons Earl and George, daughter Debi, and five grandchildren Evan, Cameron, Nolan, Nathan, and Lexi. Her children went on to serve in the United States Army, DEA, and medical field. Alice will continue to live on through our memories as the loving and compassionate woman she was. She will be remembered by most for her exceptional cooking and baking, and for the unique ability of bringing people together around the table. Her service will be held Saturday February 23rd at St. Benedict Catholic Church in San Antonio at 10am. Friends and family are invited to join us in the celebration of Alice's 84 years of life.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.