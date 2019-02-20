|
February 18, 2019
Alice peacefully passed away on February 18th, 2019 at her home in San Antonio. She is survived by her sons Earl and George, daughter Debi, and five grandchildren Evan, Cameron, Nolan, Nathan, and Lexi. Her children went on to serve in the United States Army, DEA, and medical field. Alice will continue to live on through our memories as the loving and compassionate woman she was. She will be remembered by most for her exceptional cooking and baking, and for the unique ability of bringing people together around the table. Her service will be held Saturday February 23rd at St. Benedict Catholic Church in San Antonio at 10am. Friends and family are invited to join us in the celebration of Alice's 84 years of life.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019