Alice Escalera, 91, a longtime resident of San Antonio, Texas passed away quietly at her home on April 24, 2020.Alice loved San Antonio, the culture and Fiesta and was proud to be a Texan.She was proud to be a Military wife of 20 years. Alice worked at Tobin Survey for 25 years, retiring at age 74.Alice was a devoted, loving mother, who prayed every day for her six children.She loved to talk and enjoy life to it's fullest. Everyone felt welcomed in her presence. She was an animal and nature lover.Alice is survived by her sister, Beatrice Huerta and her six children, Joe Escalera, Elizabeth Trevino, David Escalera, Patricia Escalera, John Escalera, and Mark Escalera. She has sixteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.She has left a void in our lives, and we will miss her terribly, but we are at peace knowing she is with the Lord, whom she loved. She is preceded in death by her mother Mercedes Villasana, her father Guillermo Villasana, her brother Willie Villasana, and her brother-in-law, Cruz Huerta.Alice passed away during the Covid-19, and the family was unable to provide a viewing or Mass.In memory of Alice, donations can be made to the localAlzheimer's Association.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.