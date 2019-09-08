Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230

Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Alice F. Ellison


1924 - 2019
Alice F. Ellison Obituary
July 24, 1924 - September 2, 2019
Alice lived a fulfilling life as a loving wife to her late husband Dave, loving mother to her sons David (wife Donna), Ron (wife Janet), daughters Diane (husband Tim), Donna (husband Bill) and she adored her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retiring from USAA in 1986, she enjoyed spending time with family and working on her crossword puzzles.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Mission Funeral Chapels North. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to their local Dementia/.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
