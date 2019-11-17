Home

Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Randolph Main Chapel
Alice Farrell Obituary

Alice was born in Revere, Massachusetts. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts and embarked on an incredible journey as an elementary school teacher, starting with DOD in Bermuda and concluding with Judson's Live Oak Elementary. Along the way, she met Joe Farrell in France and they married on August 4, 1962. Throughout her life, Alice was a dedicated volunteer, including over twenty years with the Pharmacy at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph. She was a lector at the Randolph Catholic Church for over forty years.

Her passions included travel, bridge, crossword puzzles, the arts and international cuisine. Alice loved to create special occasions with family and friends.

Alice is survived by husband Joe; daughter Janet, son-in-law Joe Kresslein; and daughter Ellen, as well as siblings Tony, Joe, Maryanne and Janet. Her youngest brother Tom predeceased her.

A funeral mass will be held at 2pm on November 23, 2019 at the Randolph Main Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boysville Children's Home, American Diabetes Association or Meals on Wheels.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
