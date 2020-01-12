|
|
Alice "Faye" Gumm passed peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2019.
She was born in Portageville, Missouri on May 28, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruby Hill, first husband Jack Alpern, her husband, Heston Ray Gumm and one son, Timothy Ray Alpern.
She is survived by her children, Heston Ray Gumm, Jr., Daniel Alpern, Michael Alpern, Trisha Gumm Ramirez, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Faye was an active member of the Oak Hills community and was involved with many activities that included sewing, bowling, golf, bridge, gardening, dancing, homemaking, RV travel, caring for others, and raising her family.
She will be dearly missed as she was 'one of a kind' and left an incredible legacy for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020