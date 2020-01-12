San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Gumm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice "Faye" Gumm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice "Faye" Gumm Obituary

Alice "Faye" Gumm passed peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2019.

She was born in Portageville, Missouri on May 28, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruby Hill, first husband Jack Alpern, her husband, Heston Ray Gumm and one son, Timothy Ray Alpern.

She is survived by her children, Heston Ray Gumm, Jr., Daniel Alpern, Michael Alpern, Trisha Gumm Ramirez, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Faye was an active member of the Oak Hills community and was involved with many activities that included sewing, bowling, golf, bridge, gardening, dancing, homemaking, RV travel, caring for others, and raising her family.

She will be dearly missed as she was 'one of a kind' and left an incredible legacy for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now