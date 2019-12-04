|
Alice Jeanette Derrett, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Jeanette was born March 5, 1947 to Bill & Earlene Gibson in Baytown, Texas. Jeanette grew up in Baytown, attended through High School there, and attended Lee College earning an Associate degree. Jeanette was preceded in death by, her parents Bill and Earlene Gibson, and brothers, Rusty Smith and James Gibson. She is survived by her husband of 20 1/2 years, Joe Derrett; daughters, Tamyra Rogers (Shirley) and Lisa Croft (Dearl); sons, Jason Derrett (Allison) and Nick Derrett (Eunmi); and 7 grandchildren, Alyssa, Trey, Ashton, Brylee, Cameron, Addie, and Aylie. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.SERVICESATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 20192:00 PMPORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. Pallbearers will be Jason Derrett, Nick Derrett, Dearl Croft, Trey Croft, Todd Worrich, and Mike Fay. If sending flowers, Jeanette liked white flowers.
In lieu of flowers we suggest contributions to or .
