San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wayside Chapel
1705 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE JEANNETTE MOORE


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE JEANNETTE MOORE Obituary

Alice Jeannette "Jo" Moore, age 88, went to be with her Lord while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Jo was born on March 8, 1931 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada.

She was preceded in death by James and Edith Hart (parents) and Mary Probert (sister).

Jo is survived by her dedicated husband of 67 years, Harold Moore, daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Dr. John Etlinger of San Antonio; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Julie Moore of St. Pete Beach, Florida; and son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Deborah Moore of Highlands, Texas. Her seven (7) grandchildren include Courtney Etlinger Cloud (Cole), Matthew Etlinger (Heather), Andrew Etlinger (Stephanie), Stephen (Sara) and Lauren Moore (Stephen), and Austin (Chelsea) and Christopher Moore (Jessica).

Jo also had six (6) great-grandchildren; Catie, Carrie Eva, Madeline, Caroline, A.J. and William.

Jo was artistic, creative and active in sports most of her life. In her senior year of high school, she was offered a college scholarship in basketball (which she declined) and also actively played baseball. She was an avid tennis player and played twice weekly until she was 85 years of age. Jo was an avid (understatement) Spur's fan. Other passions and artistic endeavors throughout her life included oil painting on canvas and gardening. She was a talented seamstress and loved helping her sons construct radio-controlled airplanes. Most importantly she was the moral compass of the family and an anchor for her husband, children and grand children. Throughout her life she modeled dignity, strength, grace and compassion.

Together, Jo and Harold embarked on a lifetime of adventure and soon after their marriage on August 2, 1952 they moved to Barranquilla, Colombia with Standard Oil of New Jersey where their first two children were born. In 1960 the family moved to Altamont, Illinois where their third child was born. In 1964 the family moved to Benghazi and then Marsa-el-Brega, Libya. In 1971 Standard Oil sent them to Lagunillas, Venezuela and in 1977 to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They eventually retired to San Antonio in 1986 to be close to their daughter.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Thursday,

November 21st, 2019

1:00 P.M.

Wayside Chapel

1705 NW Loop 410

San Antonio, Texas 78213

Pastor John Gordon will officiate. Honorary Pallbearers will be her seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Samaritan's Purse to provide Christian Relief to a Hurting World (www.samaritanspurse.org).

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now