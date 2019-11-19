|
Alice Jeannette "Jo" Moore, age 88, went to be with her Lord while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Jo was born on March 8, 1931 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada.
She was preceded in death by James and Edith Hart (parents) and Mary Probert (sister).
Jo is survived by her dedicated husband of 67 years, Harold Moore, daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Dr. John Etlinger of San Antonio; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Julie Moore of St. Pete Beach, Florida; and son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Deborah Moore of Highlands, Texas. Her seven (7) grandchildren include Courtney Etlinger Cloud (Cole), Matthew Etlinger (Heather), Andrew Etlinger (Stephanie), Stephen (Sara) and Lauren Moore (Stephen), and Austin (Chelsea) and Christopher Moore (Jessica).
Jo also had six (6) great-grandchildren; Catie, Carrie Eva, Madeline, Caroline, A.J. and William.
Jo was artistic, creative and active in sports most of her life. In her senior year of high school, she was offered a college scholarship in basketball (which she declined) and also actively played baseball. She was an avid tennis player and played twice weekly until she was 85 years of age. Jo was an avid (understatement) Spur's fan. Other passions and artistic endeavors throughout her life included oil painting on canvas and gardening. She was a talented seamstress and loved helping her sons construct radio-controlled airplanes. Most importantly she was the moral compass of the family and an anchor for her husband, children and grand children. Throughout her life she modeled dignity, strength, grace and compassion.
Together, Jo and Harold embarked on a lifetime of adventure and soon after their marriage on August 2, 1952 they moved to Barranquilla, Colombia with Standard Oil of New Jersey where their first two children were born. In 1960 the family moved to Altamont, Illinois where their third child was born. In 1964 the family moved to Benghazi and then Marsa-el-Brega, Libya. In 1971 Standard Oil sent them to Lagunillas, Venezuela and in 1977 to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They eventually retired to San Antonio in 1986 to be close to their daughter.
MEMORIAL SERVICEThursday, November 21st, 20191:00 P.M.Wayside Chapel1705 NW Loop 410San Antonio, Texas 78213
Pastor John Gordon will officiate. Honorary Pallbearers will be her seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Samaritan's Purse to provide Christian Relief to a Hurting World (www.samaritanspurse.org).
