Alice "Joan" Engelking, age 86, passed away peacefully June 24, 2020 due to Acute Respiratory Failure. She was born to the late Donald and Juanita Armstrong on July 19, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois. She married the love of her life, Edwin H. Engelking, in December of 1954 who preceded her in death in 2005.

In Joan's early years, she and Ed lived many places around the world, as Ed was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force. During this time, Joan treasured and embraced every moment with her four children. When Ed retired from the Air Force, they settled in San Antonio, Texas in June 1975.

In August 1975, Joan began her 21-year career as an RN at Southwest Texas Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. It is not surprising that Joan took this path as a nurse, as it suited her servant spirit. Joan made many lifelong friends while working at Southwest Methodist that remained in her life through the years. She retired on September 30, 1996.

After her retirement, she and Ed quenched their thirst for travel and went on many trips together ranging from short US jaunts to European cruises.

After Ed's passing, Joan put all her energy into her friends, which there were many. She loved to play bridge, attend and coordinate social lunches/fashion shows and even have slumber parties on New Year's Eve.

Joan had a larger than life personality with a sense of humor that was contagious. Her friends always told her she should have been a stand-up comedian.

She continued her love of travel and took many trips with her family throughout the years. These times were priceless and will never be forgotten.

Joan will be remembered always as a selfless wife and mother, who always had a smile even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength, never complained about a thing and always had a positive outlook on life.

Joan is survived by her brother and wife Donald and Loretta Armstrong, her two daughters and their husbands, Katharine and David Dungan and Margery and Jeff Shunn, her two sons and their wives, Michael and Marcia Engelking and Robert and Jill Engelking, plus her four grandchildren, Caroline and Leeann Engelking and Andrew and Paige Shunn. All of these she loved with her whole heart and touched deeply throughout her life. Her love of her children and grandchildren was the true meaning of unconditional. She instilled this love and strong values in her sons and daughters that have served them well.

Alice Joan Engelking will dearly be missed, but forever in our hearts.

"Because someone we love is in Heaven, there is a bit of Heaven in us"

