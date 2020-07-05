1/1
ALICE JOAN ENGELKING
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice "Joan" Engelking, age 86, passed away peacefully June 24, 2020 due to Acute Respiratory Failure. She was born to the late Donald and Juanita Armstrong on July 19, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois. She married the love of her life, Edwin H. Engelking, in December of 1954 who preceded her in death in 2005.

In Joan's early years, she and Ed lived many places around the world, as Ed was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force. During this time, Joan treasured and embraced every moment with her four children. When Ed retired from the Air Force, they settled in San Antonio, Texas in June 1975.

In August 1975, Joan began her 21-year career as an RN at Southwest Texas Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. It is not surprising that Joan took this path as a nurse, as it suited her servant spirit. Joan made many lifelong friends while working at Southwest Methodist that remained in her life through the years. She retired on September 30, 1996.

After her retirement, she and Ed quenched their thirst for travel and went on many trips together ranging from short US jaunts to European cruises.

After Ed's passing, Joan put all her energy into her friends, which there were many. She loved to play bridge, attend and coordinate social lunches/fashion shows and even have slumber parties on New Year's Eve.

Joan had a larger than life personality with a sense of humor that was contagious. Her friends always told her she should have been a stand-up comedian.

She continued her love of travel and took many trips with her family throughout the years. These times were priceless and will never be forgotten.

Joan will be remembered always as a selfless wife and mother, who always had a smile even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength, never complained about a thing and always had a positive outlook on life.

Joan is survived by her brother and wife Donald and Loretta Armstrong, her two daughters and their husbands, Katharine and David Dungan and Margery and Jeff Shunn, her two sons and their wives, Michael and Marcia Engelking and Robert and Jill Engelking, plus her four grandchildren, Caroline and Leeann Engelking and Andrew and Paige Shunn. All of these she loved with her whole heart and touched deeply throughout her life. Her love of her children and grandchildren was the true meaning of unconditional. She instilled this love and strong values in her sons and daughters that have served them well.

Alice Joan Engelking will dearly be missed, but forever in our hearts.

"Because someone we love is in Heaven, there is a bit of Heaven in us"

Please join us to celebrate her life on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM.

FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2020

12:00 PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
12:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved