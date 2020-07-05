Alice "Joyce" Wells, age 90 passed away on June 28, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on May 11, 1930 in Washington, D. C. Joyce was an extremely loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She devoted her life to bringing up her eight children with unconditional love but she found time to pursue careers outside of her home including banking and real estate broker.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Blanche Harris; her first husband, Charles Edward Rowe (who passed away in 1964); her second husband, Doyle O'Neil Wells (who was "father" to her eight children); her sons, Michael Curtis Rowe and Steven Leslie Rowe; and her brother, Charles "Bucky" Harris. She is survived by her children, Louis Rowe (Brenda), Deborah Mayes (Mallory), Linde Rowe, Joycelyn Dever (Tracy), Harry Rowe (Hallie) and Denise Perkins; 2 step daughters, Lily Talbet, and Judy Ramadan; 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 6th from 6-8 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, July 7th at 9:00 am in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.