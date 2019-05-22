September 20, 1927 - May 17, 2019

Alice attended the University of Texas at Austin and lived for a few years in Fort Worth, but San Antonio was always home. She worked in the family mortgage company, but was busiest after she "retired." She volunteered in many organizations, including the Santa Rosa Children's Hospital, Temple Beth-El Sisterhood, National Council of Jewish Women, and helping out at her children's activities. She will be remembered for a freezer that was always full of home- baked cookies. Alice was the widow of Max Rosenstein, after 58 years of marriage. She is survived by daughters, Lois Reibach of Pennsylvania, Sue Reiss and husband Chayim of Israel; son, Mark and husband Jody Renouf of Massachusetts; five grand children and spouses, Matt and Ben Reibach, and Amit, Navi and Karine Reiss; six great-grandchildren; sister, Josephine Prashner; and brother, Herbert Karren and wife Linda. From heaven we can hear her shout, "Hook 'Em Horns! Go Spurs Go!" Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Oppenheimer Chapel at Temple Beth-El, 211 Belknap Place, San Antonio, TX 78212. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Temple Beth-El or Santa Rosa Children's Hospital.

