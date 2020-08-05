Alice Katherine "Kitty" Hernandez – daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, granny, boss, mentor, friend, role model and of course, one heck of a Spurs fan – made her final "transformation" from this earth on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at the age of 83. Kitty was born July 27th, 1937 in San Antonio, TX. Kitty had many careers during her life and she loved telling stories about each and every one. From a secretary at Immaculate Heart of Mary to a manager at JC Penney's to a house parent at Saint Peters and Joseph's Children's Home and Texas Cradle Society, she finally found the job of her dreams in Alaska serving children with special needs. In 1987, Roy & Kitty moved back to San Antonio and began the process of opening their own company to continue this imperative work for their home-community and R&K Specialized Homes, Inc. was born. The passion that Kitty put into her work didn't go unnoticed either and she was recognized often for her innovative efforts. The number of awards and honors that she earned in her lifetime are many…too many to recount in such a brief summary of her life. Most notably, Kitty served on the board of the Private Providers Association and was the "Woman Business Owner of the Year" in 2002. Kitty had a love for life. She loved the extravagance of a good time and knew how to celebrate with the best of them. Any holiday (and I mean ANY) was a perfect excuse to throw a party. And that party was not complete without matching decorations. Quite frankly, I'm pretty sure Kitty invented the Halloween Christmas Tree before it was a thing. With so many memories to think about, I can't tell you not to cry for Kitty. In fact, she would most likely want us to cry. She'd want us to mourn and to recognize her loss because that's healthy (and let's be honest, she loved the attention). But she'd also want us to smile. She'd want us to remember her and laugh. She'd want us to celebrate her life and everything she was.

And in the end, Kitty got her greatest wish as she made her final transformation from this life. You see, she always had a fondness for butterflies. And in later years, the transformation of the butterfly served as her inspiration to continue growing. I can say with certainty that Kitty indeed earned her butterfly wings and is fluttering around now spreading smiles wherever she goes. She leaves behind the most loving and loyal husband of 65 years, Roy B. Hernandez; three beautifully devoted children and their spouses, Ric and Carmen, Kathy and Judy, and Angie and Zeke; eight extraordinary grandchildren and four spirited great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two angels Little Roy and Patricia. Services will be held at Mission Park North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio TX 78230. Visitation and viewing will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be Monday, August 10 at 11:45A.M. Rosary and funeral services will be live streamed from Kitty's page (using her last name as the "pin") at www.missionparks.com, where you can leave a message or memory; and we encourage everyone to stay safe. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the San Antonio Food Bank or your local food pantry.