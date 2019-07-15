January 14, 1932 - July 9, 2019

Alice Landrum Pullin, age 87, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Dyer, Tennessee on January 14, 1932 to Dewey and Alberteen Landrum. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cristeen (Landrum) Holloway; husband of 42 years, Robert Pullin; and daughter, Dana (Pullin) McDaniel. She is survived by daughter, Robbie Pullin Smarr and her husband John; and grandchildren, Sean McDaniel, Aaron McDaniel and Meredith Smarr. Alice was a member of Shearer Hills Baptist Church, an avid bridge player and world traveler. A Celebration of Life will be held at Shearer Hills Baptist Church, 12615 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In honor of her love for the team please wear something Spurs related. She surely will be smiling. Thank you for all of your prayers, love and well wishes. We have felt so much support during this difficult time. As Alice requested no flowers please donate to The Center Therapy and Research Center, PO Box 1657, San Antonio, TX 78296, a lung cancer, colorectal cancer, heart disease or ovarian cancer research center or her Senior Sunday School Class at Shearer Hills Baptist Church. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.





