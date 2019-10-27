|
Alice Clare was born on 12/23/1946 and joined our Lord in heaven on 10/23/2019.
A wife, mother grandmother, Alice spent her life enriching the lives of others through her unconditional love and support.
Alice was preceded in death by the man she spent her life loving, her husband, Rickey. Alice leaves behind the joys of her life, Stephen, Lindsay and Brady. Though physically absent, Alice will forever live on in the hearts and memories of those who loved her.
A private service with her family will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019