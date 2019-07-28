|
September 25, 1930 - June 28, 2019
Alice Louise Kershner, age 88, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Margaret Moeser, and her husband of 55 years, Col. Edward Clinton Kershner, US Army, Retired. She is survived by her children Susan Bright (Dan) of Austin, Catherine of Houston, and Edward Jr. (Stephanie) of San Antonio; her grandchildren Adrian (Jessica), Sarah, Mary, Gretta, Clint, Halle, and Eleanor; her great grand- children Calista and Corinne; and her sister Florence Stasch of Newport Beach, CA.
Louise loved family, friends, and country. An avid storyteller, she would recollect her younger years in Portland, OR, and her adventures as a military wife across the U.S. and Europe. She enjoyed attending and hosting social events and was a member of the Green Mountain Boys Chapter of the D.A.R., the Republican Women's Club and the Comptroller Women's Club.
There will be Graveside Service at 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #3).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019