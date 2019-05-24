April 5, 1944 - May 19, 2019

Alice Marie Graves Irving, RN, BSN, MSN, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019. Entering the US Air Force as 2nd Lieutenant, she completed 3 ½ years active duty at Wilford Hall Hospital, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1969. In 1968 she married Dr. George W. Irving III (Captain in 1968). Her son, George W. Irving IV was born in 1970. She lived in Norfolk, VA, Rockville and Potomac, MD, Brooks AFB, TX and Fair Oaks Ranch, TX. Her professional career included Clinical Instructor at two schools of Nursing; a hospital based Home Care Nurse; Director of Professional Services, a Nurse Consultant & Medicare Surveyor in Washington, D.C. and Austin, TX. She completed her professional career in 1999.



Alice participated in many community and church activities. She was a professed Secular Franciscan, serving as Minister of a Fraternity. She was an active member of the Brooks Officers Wives Club, the Military Civilian Club, the Hill Country Newcomers, the Assistance League of San Antonio, the Women of Fair Oaks Ranch, and an active parishioner at St. Joseph Honey Creek Catholic Church, Spring Branch, TX.



She was a Co-recipient (with husband, George W. Irving III) of the 2002 Profiles in Leadership award for volunteer contributions in San Antonio, TX; Mission City Business and Professional Women, May 15, 2002, San Antonio, TX. She was honored in 2013 for her Viet Nam era Active Duty Air Force Service by the US Army Recruiting Battalion, Ft. Sam Houston, TX.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. George W. Irving III, Colonel, USAF Retired, and her son, George W. Irving IV, Colonel, USAF, Retired, both of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.



MEMORIAL ROSARY

SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019

7:00 PM

ST. JOSEPH OF HONEY CREEK CATHOLIC CHURCH



MEMORIAL MASS

MONDAY, MAY 27, 2019

10:00 AM

ST. JOSEPH OF HONEY CREEK CATHOLIC CHURCH



