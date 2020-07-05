1/1
ALICE MURDOCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Murdock, of Boerne, Texas, passed peacefully on June 29, and is now united with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Alice was born to the late Schuyler and Flora Smith in Oahu, Hawaii, and is preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Murdock. She is survived by son David Murdock and wife Cindy of Boerne, grandchildren Mickala Harper and husband Trey of Midland, Brad Murdock and wife Ashley of Boerne, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Alice grew up at Fort Sam Houston and spoke often of her happy experiences in a military family, her admiration of all enlistees, and her love for her country. Alice graduated from Jefferson High School in 1943 and began her 40 year career at Southwestern Bell. She enjoyed rich relationships with her friends at First Baptist Church and serving at 4th Street Inn.

She will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, servants' heart and fierce love and defense of her faith and family.

The family is planning a private celebration and asks you to celebrate with us in heart. Our gratitude goes out to Betty at Hill Country Home Care and Alamo Hospice of Boerne for their loving care.

Arrangements with:




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved