Alice Murdock, of Boerne, Texas, passed peacefully on June 29, and is now united with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Alice was born to the late Schuyler and Flora Smith in Oahu, Hawaii, and is preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Murdock. She is survived by son David Murdock and wife Cindy of Boerne, grandchildren Mickala Harper and husband Trey of Midland, Brad Murdock and wife Ashley of Boerne, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Alice grew up at Fort Sam Houston and spoke often of her happy experiences in a military family, her admiration of all enlistees, and her love for her country. Alice graduated from Jefferson High School in 1943 and began her 40 year career at Southwestern Bell. She enjoyed rich relationships with her friends at First Baptist Church and serving at 4th Street Inn.

She will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, servants' heart and fierce love and defense of her faith and family.

The family is planning a private celebration and asks you to celebrate with us in heart. Our gratitude goes out to Betty at Hill Country Home Care and Alamo Hospice of Boerne for their loving care.

Arrangements with: