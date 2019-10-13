Home

Services
St Mary Magdalen's Church
1710 Clower
San Antonio, TX 78201
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Alice Y. Davila


1926 - 2019
Alice Y. Davila Obituary

Alice Y. Davila born in Taft, Texas on December 17, 1926 went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2019 at the age of 92 after courageously fighting Alzheimer's which changed her life over several years.

As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and cousin, she dedicated her life to her family and always caring for others.

She was preceded in death by her daughters Lisa A. Davila and Mary Louise Brooks, son Lorenzo Perez, Jr., her husband Frank R. Davila of 48 years in 2009, brother Fred G. Ybarbo and parents Alfredo Ybarbo and Tomasa Gonzales Ybarbo.

Survivors include her loving daughter Sandra A. (Perez) Welch and husband Jeffrey and son Roberto Y. Hernandez Jr. and wife Sandra, brother Ernesto Ybarbo, along with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Alice and Frank dedicated their lives to making a better life for their "blended" family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Consuelo's Loving Home Care 6066 Royal Valley SAT 78242 or Tender Touch Hospice 4203 Gardendale St. Suite C112 SAT 78229.

Visitation will begin on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
