January 26, 1938 - March 30, 2019

Alicia Villarreal, age 81, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas



Born on January 26, 1938, we hear she was always mischievous. She grew up to be a strikingly beautiful wise and intelligent woman ahead of her time who loved music, singing and dancing and who at the age of 21 married the love of her life, Roberto. She achieved her dream of a large family by giving birth to 9 healthy, beautiful children who never doubted her immeasurable love. But her grandchildren, who lovingly called her Tita, were the people she loved the most. They were her heart and joy.



She felt her greatest accomplishment was her family.



Loved ones that cleared the path for Alicia and welcomed her in Heaven are her one and only love, Roberto, her beloved sweet daughter, Myrna, her infant children, Roberto Leonel and Miriam and her dear sister Guillermina.



Loved ones that will miss Alicia until they meet again are her children, Laura, Roberto and wife Catherine, Alma and husband Conrad, Juan, Jorge and wife Grace, Diana and husband Chris, son-in-law Oscar, her siblings Jesus, Leticia, Guadalupe and Hugo and her grandchildren, Mark Anthony, Allyson, Brittany, Bobbi, Gregory, Marina, Paloma, J.J., Chris, Alicia, George Jr., Kayla, Eric, Aaron and Favian and all of her 10 great grandchildren. Until we meet again Tita.





In celebration of Alicia's life:



VIEWING/ROSARY

TUESDAY, APRIL 9, 2019

VIEWING 6:00 P.M.

ROSARY 7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL



MASS

WEDNESDAY,

APRIL 10, 2019

10:00 A.M.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH

1321 EL PASO STREET



Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi Marian.



