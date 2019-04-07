San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1321 El Paso Street
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
Resurrection Cemetery
11624 Culebra
San Antonio, TX
View Map
January 26, 1938 - March 30, 2019
Alicia Villarreal, age 81, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas

Born on January 26, 1938, we hear she was always mischievous. She grew up to be a strikingly beautiful wise and intelligent woman ahead of her time who loved music, singing and dancing and who at the age of 21 married the love of her life, Roberto. She achieved her dream of a large family by giving birth to 9 healthy, beautiful children who never doubted her immeasurable love. But her grandchildren, who lovingly called her Tita, were the people she loved the most. They were her heart and joy.

She felt her greatest accomplishment was her family.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Alicia and welcomed her in Heaven are her one and only love, Roberto, her beloved sweet daughter, Myrna, her infant children, Roberto Leonel and Miriam and her dear sister Guillermina.

Loved ones that will miss Alicia until they meet again are her children, Laura, Roberto and wife Catherine, Alma and husband Conrad, Juan, Jorge and wife Grace, Diana and husband Chris, son-in-law Oscar, her siblings Jesus, Leticia, Guadalupe and Hugo and her grandchildren, Mark Anthony, Allyson, Brittany, Bobbi, Gregory, Marina, Paloma, J.J., Chris, Alicia, George Jr., Kayla, Eric, Aaron and Favian and all of her 10 great grandchildren. Until we meet again Tita.


In celebration of Alicia's life:

VIEWING/ROSARY
TUESDAY, APRIL 9, 2019
VIEWING 6:00 P.M.
ROSARY 7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

MASS
WEDNESDAY,
APRIL 10, 2019
10:00 A.M.
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
1321 EL PASO STREET

Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi Marian.

www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
