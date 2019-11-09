|
|
Alicia C. Puentes went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019, at the age of 84, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on June 14, 1935 in Mexico to Hilario Cerda and Maria Ortiz. She is preceded in death by her parents. Alicia is survived by her loving children, Albert Bocanegra (Alma), Javier Bocanegra (Emma) and Pete C. Puentes; sisters, Elva Gonzalez and Magdalena Guajardo; brother, Hilario Cerda; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 9, 2019