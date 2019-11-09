Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Puentes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia C. Puentes


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Alicia C. Puentes went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019, at the age of 84, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on June 14, 1935 in Mexico to Hilario Cerda and Maria Ortiz. She is preceded in death by her parents. Alicia is survived by her loving children, Albert Bocanegra (Alma), Javier Bocanegra (Emma) and Pete C. Puentes; sisters, Elva Gonzalez and Magdalena Guajardo; brother, Hilario Cerda; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -