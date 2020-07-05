Alicia Dalglish was the mother, grandmother and great-grandmother everybody loved. An excellent cook, Mom enjoyed the companionship of family. She enlisted the help of the younger family members in the preparation of meals. As children, we all learned to cook. Mom loved to sing. Everyone felt welcome in her home.

Mom was an amazing juggler of tasks. She would rise early every morning. While Dad dressed, Mom would make breakfast and prepare five lunches for her children before going to work. After work, Mom would cook dinner and then get her children to bed.

Mom spoiled Dad. She made him wonderful meals, ironed his clothes including jeans and helped him outside. Mom and Dad both loved holidays. They always decorated and prepared traditional meals. Everyone enjoyed the holidays with Mom and Dad.

Mom was a world traveler starting with her first journey from Mexico to the United Sates when she was two years old. She was raised in Rio Grande City with six brothers and a sister. Her eldest brother remained in Mexico. Mom's father died when she was six leaving a Spanish speaking mother to raise eight children. Mom's grandmother lived with them and they raised the children. Four of the five boys had careers in the military starting in WWII.

Mom was the valedictorian of her high school. She attended college at St. Mary's when it was on the Riverwalk. She worked at Southwest Research as a travel agent and traveled throughout the world. She traveled to Europe, the Orient and South and Central America as well as throughout the United States.

Mom and Dad especially enjoyed journeying to Pittsburgh, Pa., Dad's hometown, and Deadwood, SD. Mom became a citizen in 1954. She inspired her five children to become successful professionals.

Mom was a member of Oak Hills Presbyterian Church and an ordained elder. She participated in the women's circle and was a member of the session. She attended Sunday school. Even in assisted living, Mom stayed involved. She was on the menu committee and she convinced family to teach Bible classes.

Alicia Dalglish was predeceased by her beloved husband of sixty-seven years, Robert L. Dalglish and by her parents Joel and Maria Bolado and six siblings. With her faith, Mom is surely in God's hands and with Dad. She is survived by children and spouses, James Dalglish (Carol), Karen Dalglish Seal (Russell), Deborrah Dalglish Garcia (Ernesto), Jean Dalglish Copeland (Jim) and Robert "Doug" Dalglish (Sonja), twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Sunday, July 5, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Mission Park North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, Texas. A private service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston due to the pandemic followed by a private church service at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 8231 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, Texas. Instead of flowers, send a donation to the San Antonio Food Bank in the name of Alicia Dalglish.

