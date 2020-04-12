|
|
Alicia lived a blessed life that held tragedy yet led her to such spiritual strength through her faith during the rest of her life.
She graduated from Fox Tech in 1954, and began work at Kelly Air Force Base. She married Ernest in 1960. Alicia later worked at the Audie Murphy V.A. Hospital, retiring from civil service in 1995. She was enthusiastic, especially around her grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Adrianna, Noah, Ava and Benjamin and all her family and friends. She believed in helping others in her quiet ways, and was active in the Perpetual Adoration group and the Guadalupanas at St. Matthew's Catholic church. She was a passionate volunteer for the OASIS Center. Alicia was a kind, big hearted and spiritual lady who loved being involved in her church, community, and enjoyed reading and travel. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest, parents, Francisco and Antonia Gomez, and brother Frank. She is survived by her children, Jacque, Ken (Tammy), Carl (Lillie) and their families, her sister Rosie Contreras (Xavier), relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the OASIS Center 700 Babcock Rd SA TX 78201 or to .
A memorial mass is planned for Summer 2020.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020