Alicia Irma Rodriguez, 97, San Antonio - With profound sadness and with grateful celebration we announce the passing of Alicia Irma Rodriguez, she peacefully entered the gates of Heaven to be joined with her loved ones on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Orange, California. She will be remembered as a beloved and devoted mother, mentor and encourager to her son, Tito and daughter, Sandra.

She was born on May 26, 1923 to Antonio Cortes and Maria de la Luz Rodriguez in Villaldama, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. On May 16, 1953 she married Sixto Rodriguez Jr. and began a loving life journey that continued for 60 years until his death in 2013.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sixto Rodriguez Jr. by her parents Antonio and Maria de la Luz Cortes and her brothers: Mario, Jesus, and Enrique Cortes.

She is survived by her children: Sixto A. "Tito" Rodriguez III (Sue Isbell) of North Richland Hills, TX. and Sandra Maricela Rodriguez (Christopher Calano) of Anaheim Hills, CA. And numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be held 10:30am – 11:00am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Service and burial immediately following the Rosary.

