1/1
ALICIA IRMA RODRIGUEZ
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alicia Irma Rodriguez, 97, San Antonio - With profound sadness and with grateful celebration we announce the passing of Alicia Irma Rodriguez, she peacefully entered the gates of Heaven to be joined with her loved ones on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Orange, California. She will be remembered as a beloved and devoted mother, mentor and encourager to her son, Tito and daughter, Sandra.

She was born on May 26, 1923 to Antonio Cortes and Maria de la Luz Rodriguez in Villaldama, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. On May 16, 1953 she married Sixto Rodriguez Jr. and began a loving life journey that continued for 60 years until his death in 2013.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sixto Rodriguez Jr. by her parents Antonio and Maria de la Luz Cortes and her brothers: Mario, Jesus, and Enrique Cortes.

She is survived by her children: Sixto A. "Tito" Rodriguez III (Sue Isbell) of North Richland Hills, TX. and Sandra Maricela Rodriguez (Christopher Calano) of Anaheim Hills, CA. And numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be held 10:30am – 11:00am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Service and burial immediately following the Rosary.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Rosary
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved