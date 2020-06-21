Alicia J. Hardin, age 84 passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on June 10, 1935 in Tyler, Texas to William and Lillian (Sutton) Hardin. Alicia was an Independent Oil and Gas Operator for over 50 years. She was a long-time greeter at Cornerstone Church. She loved business and pursued a wide variety of interests including cattle ranching and retail shops. Alicia is survived by her husband, Charlie Craven; her Son and daughter in law, Bryan and Nancy Jorgensen; her daughter and son in law, Robin and Alex Hamilton; her grandsons, Keith Jorgensen and Austin Hamilton; her granddaughter, Kat Hamilton and her great granddaughter, Delphine Hamilton. Alicia was a great lady.

Rest in peace. We Love You.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

July 13, 2020

10 am

CORNERSTONE CHURCH

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Humane Society.

