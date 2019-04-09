|
April 17, 1944 - April 4, 2019
Alicia L. Dominguez, born April 17, 1944 in San Antonio, passed away on April 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Clemente and Genoveva Luna, sisters Ninfa, Teresa, and Lupe. Alicia loved life and had an enthusiasm for dancing, music, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. She is remembered for her loving and kind personality. Alicia will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband Alfredo Dominguez Jr., children Roberta Ann Ramirez (Jesse), Debra M. Casarez (Peter), Elizabeth Giovenella (Steven), Melissa L. Rodriguez (Domingo), Patricia Dominguez, Alfredo Dominguez III (Siriporn), and Roberto Dominguez (Sandy), 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, 7 siblings and other numerous family members and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. The procession will depart at 8:15 AM for an 8:45 AM Mass, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at San Francisco de la Espada Mission. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 9, 2019