Alicia Reyes Garcia passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. Alicia was born to Brigida Reyes on April 28, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas.

Alicia spent her last 13 days on a ventilator battling cancer and her only son, Jesse Alvarado, and nephew, Pablo Garza, rarely left her side. They helped Alicia stay connected by using face time to talk to her family and friends and honored her last wishes to come home. Their strength during trying times is a testament to a Mother's love.

Alicia spent her life helping others at work in long-term care facilities, in private homes and as a rental manager for a property owner who regards Alicia as his best friend and daughter. Her unique ability to see need and find solutions fueled her love to give and help others. Her family and friends are honored to have known and loved her.

Alicia is preceded in death by her mother, Brigida Reyes, three sisters: Mary F. Alvarado, Herlinda F. Perez, and Janie Bustos, and her grandson, Avian Matthew Gomez. Alicia is survived by her husband, Raymond Garcia, four children: Belinda (Albert) Trevino, Debbie (Kim) Wilson, Mary Alice Reyes and Jesse Alvarado; Pablo Garza, her beloved nephew; grandchildren: Willie Gomez, Mary Alice Martinez (Candelario Gomez), Mark Martinez (Lashanda Hafez), Johnny Reyes, Jesse A. Alvarado, Adrian Alvarado, Krystie Hernandez, Alyssa Toribio (Abdi), Manual Hernandez Jr.; great-grandchildren: Europe Gomez, William Gomez, Avianna Martinez, Andrew Linares, Seth Linares, Julien Martinez, Aaliyah Martinez, Mila Martinez, Karleen Toribio, Gabriella Toribio, Alayna Rodriguez, Isaac Alvarado, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Castillo Funeral Home, 520 N. General McMullen Drive from 12 noon to 4p and funeral services will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 8a from San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church, 3231 El Paso Street with burial at San Fernando Cemetery #3, 1735 Cupples Road.