Alicia Ruizesparza Cepeda, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born in Monterrey, Mexico to parents, Justo Ruizesparza Gonzalez and Crescencia Flores Ruizesparza. Alicia married her husband in 1951 and were married for 45 years. After her husband's death, she moved to the United States to be with her family. Alicia was a very creative person, whether playing piano, oil painting, or arranging flowers, and her family will miss her excellent cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horacio Cepeda. Alicia is survived by her daughter, Rosalinda C. Vasquez (Hector Hugo); grandchildren, Hector Hugo Vasquez (Veronica), Horacio Vasquez (Alicia), and Rosy Vasquez-Maury (Matthew); great grandchildren, Emily Alexandra Steele (Matthew), Julian Gonzalez, Gabriel Luis Vasquez, Ethan Joel Vasquez, Haley Maury, and Caitlyn Maury; great great grandchild, Xander Nathaniel Gonzalez, and Ian Steele on the way. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARYWEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 20206:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH
