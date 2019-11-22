Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Berchmans' Catholic Church
Alicia Suarez Escobedo

Alicia Suarez Escobedo Obituary

Alicia Suarez Escobedo, 90, passed away 11/13/19. Preceded in death by her daughter,Eva Vogt and 5 siblings. Survivors: children, Maria A. Aguilar (Rodolfo), Juan J. Alarcon (Aida) and Bonnie Buentello; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; special thanks to provider/mom, Juanita Duran Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Procession will depart from the funeral home Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. for a 1:00 p.m. Mass at St. John Berchmans' Catholic Church. Interment Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019
