Alicia Suarez Escobedo, 90, passed away 11/13/19. Preceded in death by her daughter,Eva Vogt and 5 siblings. Survivors: children, Maria A. Aguilar (Rodolfo), Juan J. Alarcon (Aida) and Bonnie Buentello; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; special thanks to provider/mom, Juanita Duran Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Procession will depart from the funeral home Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. for a 1:00 p.m. Mass at St. John Berchmans' Catholic Church. Interment Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019