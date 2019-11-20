Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Zamora Hernandez


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Zamora Hernandez Obituary

Alicia Zamora Hernandez, born October 9, 1949, in San Antonio, TX, to Hermilo and Concepcion Zamora, was called home to the Lord on November 11, 2019 at the blessed age of 70. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Gracie Ann Gonzales.

She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 44 years Celso L. Hernandez, Jr; daughters Mary Alice Salazar, Sally Ann Hernandez (Ala Joseph), April H. Bosquez (Robert Jr.), Elva Hernandez, Susan H. Longoria (Christopher); 18 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters Gloria Z. Lopez (Roque), Herlinda Zamora, Rosa Z. Escobar (Ricardo); as well as extended family members and friends. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

Please join us for the celebration of her life at the following Services:

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM and a rosary at 4:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Services will conclude on Saturday.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -