Alicia Zamora Hernandez, born October 9, 1949, in San Antonio, TX, to Hermilo and Concepcion Zamora, was called home to the Lord on November 11, 2019 at the blessed age of 70. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Gracie Ann Gonzales.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 44 years Celso L. Hernandez, Jr; daughters Mary Alice Salazar, Sally Ann Hernandez (Ala Joseph), April H. Bosquez (Robert Jr.), Elva Hernandez, Susan H. Longoria (Christopher); 18 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters Gloria Z. Lopez (Roque), Herlinda Zamora, Rosa Z. Escobar (Ricardo); as well as extended family members and friends. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Please join us for the celebration of her life at the following Services:
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM and a rosary at 4:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Services will conclude on Saturday.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019