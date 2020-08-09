Alifonso R. Casias went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020, at the age of 86.

He was born on December 12, 1933 in San Antonio, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Demetria Casias; sisters, Mary (Gavina) Mulkey, Antonia Dovalina, Matilda Olivares, step-son, Enrique Gonzalez and step-daughter, Ines Vasquez. Alifonso is survived by his loving daughter, Christine Casias; step-daughter, Rosa Casillas; sisters, Victoria Cortez, Lupe Douglas (Leonard), Cornelia Lopez (Adolfo) and Francisca Casias; brothers, Domingo Casias (Petra), Juan Casias (Maria) and Santiago Casillas; 9 grandchildren, Rosa Gallegos, Isabel Casillas, Gloria Hinojosa, Enrique Gonzalez, Alfonso Gonzalez, Robert Gonzalez, Alifonso Gonzalez, Crystal Garcia and Eric Ortega; 15 great-grandchildren, Maribel Gallegos, Guillermo Gallegos, Devyn Segura, Jose Segura, Abigail Marroquin, Ashley Casillas, Anthony Hinojosa, Daniel Hinojosa, Xavier Garcia, Damian Garcia, Giselle Garcia, Isaiah Garcia, Celinda Gonzalez, Joclynn Gonzalez, and Nayleen Gonzalez; 1 great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Lopez, and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Dellcrest Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at El Carmen Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.