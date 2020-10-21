1/1
ALISA LYNN (SCHMITZ) EVANS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALISA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alisa Lynn (Schmitz) Evans passed away on October 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

She was born on April 24, 1967 in San Antonio, Texas to Thomas Frederick Schmitz and Dorothy Joan Davis, Alisa was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother; her beloved husband, Lewis Evans; daughters, Savana Evans and London Evans; son, Adam Evans; sister, Nancy Cook (Randall); and nephews, Justin Cook and Caleb Cook.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved