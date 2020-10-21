Alisa Lynn (Schmitz) Evans passed away on October 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

She was born on April 24, 1967 in San Antonio, Texas to Thomas Frederick Schmitz and Dorothy Joan Davis, Alisa was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother; her beloved husband, Lewis Evans; daughters, Savana Evans and London Evans; son, Adam Evans; sister, Nancy Cook (Randall); and nephews, Justin Cook and Caleb Cook.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257.