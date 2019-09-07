|
December 14, 1925 - September 5, 2019
Alivia V. (Libby) Herndon was born in Shelby, TX to Herbert and Ora (Giese) Hentzschel on December 14, 1925. Libby attended a one-room school-house in Hawk Creek, TX before the family moved to Fashing, TX. Libby attended business college in San Antonio and worked for the A.B. Frank Company. She married Howard Leon Herndon on August 23, 1946 in the Canal Zone. While in Panama she worked in the Panama Air Depot, before returning to San Antonio in 1950 and later worked many years as a kindergarten teacher at Asbury and Coker UMC. After retirement she and Howard travelled extensively. They were inseparable. She was a great cook and never was without a smile. Libby is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard, and sisters Helen Frenzel and Lucille Collier. She is survived by son Keith H. Herndon and wife Kristen, grandson Trent Herndon and sister Lydia Homburg. We extend special thanks to the staff at Belmont Village Hunters Creek for their support.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:30 A.M.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 7, 2019