Allan Joseph Perry, Colonel, USAF (Ret) passed away on March 11, 2020. At the age of 85.
Born June 25, 1934 in Potsdam, New York, son of Lyndon & Loretta White Perry. He earned a Diploma in Nursing from St Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing, Ogdensburg, New York; B.S. Degree, University of Dayton; MS Degree, Boston University and MA Degree, University of the Incarnate Word. He entered the USAF in 1957.
Colonel Perry was a pioneer and leader in Nursing Education & Staff Development throughout most of his Air Force Career. As Educational Coordinator at Wilford Hall Medical Center, during the 1970's, he developed many innovative staff development programs including orientation for New Staff, In-service Education and Management Training.
While at the Medical Center, he was selected by the Chief, Air Force Nurse Corps to develop a Nurse Internship Program for the Corps and a Continuing Education Program meeting America Nurses' Association Standards. One of his most rewarding and challenging assessment from 1970-1971 was Senior Nurse Advisor to the South Vietnamese Surgeon General, Chief Nurse MACV Surgeon's Office Saigon, Liaison Officer to the USAID Chief Military assignment was in the Surgeon's Office, AFMPC, Randolph AFB, Texas, as Chief Nurse Education Branch. He retired April 1, 1984.
He was awarded numerous decorations for his Military Service including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service medal, Republic of Vietnam Defense Ministry Armed Forces Honor Medal. During his Military Career Colonel Perry was active in Community, State & National Associations. He was a past board member of the South Texas Health Education Center, past President of the American Society for Health Education & Training, San Antonio Chapter; was the First Chairman, University of the Incarnate Word School of Nursing Advisory Council and was the Wilford Hall representative to the San Antonio Public Health Department (now known as Metro Health).
He served on the Texas Association CEARP Committee responsible for developing initial Continuing Education guidelines for the Association.
In addition he also served on the Executive Committee of the Council on Continuing Education, American Nurses' Association and was on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing. He presented numerous evening workshops throughout San Antonio, including USAA on "As Parents Grow Older – The Impact on the Sandwich Generation". Following military retirement, he completed a graduate degree in Gerontology from the University of the Incarnate Word.
During his Graduate Administrative Internship at Air Force Village I, he found great satisfaction in working with Village
Residents and upon graduation was hired by the Foundation President, as Director of Resident Services in 1986. At the time of his retirement in December 1998, he was Executive Director. He and his wife Estelle became residents of Air Force Village I in March 2005. He was a long time reading mentor with OASIS at a local Elementary School within Northside Independent School District, Nursing Home Ombudsman for the Area Agency on Aging, member of the Northside Independent School District Senior Advisory Board for Community Education Services, including after school programs and past President of the Lions Field Council, Lions Field Adult & Senior. He also was on the Board of Directors of OASIS in San Antonio.
Colonel Perry was a long time parishioner of Resurrection of the Lord Catholic church. During his time at Resurrection of the Lord, he served on the Parish Council; Editor of the Parish Newspaper, "Son Rise", active in Music Ministry, joining a quartet of vocalists for the Saturday Evening Mass; and was a member of the Resurrection Building Committee. A 51-year resident of San Antonio, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 8158, where he coordinated Resurrection Parish Blood Drives and the Knights Scholarship Program, for deserving Parish High School Seniors.
Colonel Perry was also a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Honorary Life member.
He was very active in the Blue Skies East, (Air Force Village I) Catholic Chapel Association and was instrumental in the design of the Blue Skies East Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Library and conference room.
He is survived by brothers, David and wife Rachel, Memphis, New York; Paul, Liver Pool, New York; sister Lynne Perry Marko, Flower Mound, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled with St. Mary's Catholic Church, Massena, New York.
A graveside committal service with military honors will take place at the family ploy, Calvary Cemetery, also at Massena, New York.