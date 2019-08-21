|
September 18, 1920 - August 1, 2019
Allen Arthur Aschbacher passed from this troubled world on August 1, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Roy Aschbacher & Maude Feona Aschbacher on September 18, 1920. He and his family moved to San Antonio and he attended Brackenridge High School. He enlisted in the Army on September 16, 1942 and met Leola Frances Bunnell, a WAC; both stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. They were married on November 21, 1945. Their only child was born September 16, 1946. Roy (Butch) passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2010.
Leola died on February 16, 2014.
Survivors include his grand- daughter, Tara Haggestrom and a great grandson, Jarod Haggestrom, both of Manistee, Michigan. Also, a sister-in-law, Betty Dean of Hesperia, Michigan, family friends, Ruth Millsap and JoAnn Wood.
Appreciation is conveyed to Brookdale Senior Living on Cinnamon Hill for their care for Allen during the past three and a half years.
Full military honors for Allen and Leola are scheduled for Friday, August 23 at 10:45 am at Shelter #5, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Service will be conducted by Chaplain Harry Miller, of Compassus Hospice. No flowers please. Donations may be made to a .
Allen through the years, worked for Maverick Clark, Paul Anderson Co., Wittig's Office Products and Miller Office Products. He was a member of Good News Lutheran Church.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019