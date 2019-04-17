|
January 29, 1953 - April 14, 2019
Allen Lawrence "Conway" Chapman, III passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. The Chapmans were a musical family. Allen inherited the music bug at an early age. Some of the artists he worked for include Barbara Fairchild, Johnny Rodriguez and Ray Price to name a few.
Allen is preceded in death by his father, his brother-in-law, Bill Johnson; and his two best friends: Randy Reinhard, a steel guitar player; and Mike Kennedy, George Strait's drummer. He is survived by his mother; his son, Colton Chapman of New York, NY; his brother, Roby Chapman and his wife Angela of Vanderpool, TX; his sister, Tara Johnson of Spring Branch, TX; and his sister, Sally Yates and her husband, Steve of Boerne, TX. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church at 315 Rosewood Avenue, Boerne, TX.
