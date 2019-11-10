|
Allen Charles Eichler passed away on November 7, 2019, at the age of 81 surrounded by his loving family.
Allen was born on November 18, 1937, in Burton, Texas, to Carmit and Florence (Naegeli) Eichler. Allen attended Brenham High School, Texas Lutheran College, University of Texas, and graduated University of Texas (Galveston) Medical School in 1962. Allen served our country for 2 years and then settled in San Antonio. He practiced general surgery for 30 years. Following retirement, Allen moved to Boerne and spent time in Round Top pursuing his passion for ranching. Allen also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Ann; his six children, Allyson Farrimond (Wayne), David Eicher (Kym), Paul Eichler (Kaye), Gregg Eichler, Annette Paape (Bill), and Chris Eichler. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, Ashley, Mallory Ann, Robert, Reid, Amy, Russell, Andrew, Grace, Caitlyn, Austin, Jared, Anne Marie, Krista, James, and Jack; as well as his great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Amelia, and JB. Allen also leaves behind his sister, Yvonne Constantino; brother-in-law, Dan O'Malley and his wife JoAnn; and sister-in-law, Marcena O'Malley. Allen is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmie Eichler, his brother-in-law, Dick O'Malley, and his dear grandson, Joshua Farrimond.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Allen on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 202 Kronkosky Street, Boerne, TX, followed by a reception in the Cana Ballroom. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at at and please note Memorial ID# 11796514. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.