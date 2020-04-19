|
|
Allen "Al" Hoxie, (74), passed away Friday, March 27th, at his home in San Antonio, TX.
A gifted businessman and serial entrepreneur, Al worked tirelessly toward success and took great pride in providing for his family and others he loved. He was larger-than-life, earning lifelong friends who relied on his unwavering support, humor, and generosity.
After joining the Air Force in 1963, his wanderlust led him to explore the world and his many talents include becoming a gifted photographer, musician, sailor, pilot, and more. But perhaps his greatest gift was that of storyteller...Al could command a room with tales of his experiences, his contagious humor, and bold spirit.
Al is now reunited with his father Seward, and brothers Jim and Bob. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; his children Dianne, David, Brandon, Danielle, Allison, Jennifer, Amanda, and John Reagan, numerous grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Jack, Dan, and Ken.
Al will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved him, but his laughter and stories will echo forward through those he left behind.
We look forward to sharing that laughter at a Celebration of Life service honoring Al, which will take place at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020