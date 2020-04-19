Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Hoxie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen "Al" Hoxie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen "Al" Hoxie Obituary

Allen "Al" Hoxie, (74), passed away Friday, March 27th, at his home in San Antonio, TX.

A gifted businessman and serial entrepreneur, Al worked tirelessly toward success and took great pride in providing for his family and others he loved. He was larger-than-life, earning lifelong friends who relied on his unwavering support, humor, and generosity.

After joining the Air Force in 1963, his wanderlust led him to explore the world and his many talents include becoming a gifted photographer, musician, sailor, pilot, and more. But perhaps his greatest gift was that of storyteller...Al could command a room with tales of his experiences, his contagious humor, and bold spirit.

Al is now reunited with his father Seward, and brothers Jim and Bob. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; his children Dianne, David, Brandon, Danielle, Allison, Jennifer, Amanda, and John Reagan, numerous grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Jack, Dan, and Ken.

Al will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved him, but his laughter and stories will echo forward through those he left behind.

We look forward to sharing that laughter at a Celebration of Life service honoring Al, which will take place at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -