Allen L. Fuller, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on December 16, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA to Phyllis and Ellis Fuller. He was preceded in death by his parents. Allen is survived by his life partner, Gary D. Robison; brothers, Mark (Barbara) and Robert (Victoria); sister, Margaret (Evera); and numerous extended family. CELEBRATION OF LIFESATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 20204:00 PMPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS for Service at P.O. Box 781901 San Antonio, TX 78278-1901. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
