Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Allen L. Fuller


1944 - 2020
Allen L. Fuller Obituary
Allen L. Fuller, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on December 16, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA to Phyllis and Ellis Fuller. He was preceded in death by his parents. Allen is survived by his life partner, Gary D. Robison; brothers, Mark (Barbara) and Robert (Victoria); sister, Margaret (Evera); and numerous extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS for Service at P.O. Box 781901 San Antonio, TX 78278-1901.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
